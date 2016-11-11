BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 11 Novartis India Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 222.1 million rupees
* Sept quarter total income from operations 1.75 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter was 1.04 billion rupees last year as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 2.24 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2enM82C Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago