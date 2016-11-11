Nov 11 Natco Pharma Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 665.5 million rupees

* Sept -quarter consol net sales 4.15 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 292.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 2.37 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 482.2 million rupees