Pernod Ricard expects stable sales in Asia in 2016-17
PARIS, May 15 French drinks group Pernod Ricard forecast stable 2016-17 sales in Asia on Monday, with its second-largest market India facing a temporary slowdown.
Nov 11 Doyen International Holdings Ltd :
* JV company, 77.58% by company as at date of this announcement, entered into jv loan agreement with borrower
* Pursuant agreement company has agreed to advance a loan in amount of rmb110 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fCwuOc) Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 15 French drinks group Pernod Ricard forecast stable 2016-17 sales in Asia on Monday, with its second-largest market India facing a temporary slowdown.
* Q4 2016/2017 NET LOSS 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 302,740 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO