BRIEF-China Netcom Technology posts quarterly unaudited revenue HK$740,000
* Unaudited revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about HK$740,000, an increase of about HK$640,000
Nov 11 Ioi Corporation Bhd :
* Oct fresh fruit bunches own production 292,739 m/tonne; Oct crude palm oil production 66,502 mt; Oct palm kernel production 15,292 mt
* oct rubber production 39,747 dry kg Source text: (bit.ly/2fWIOga) Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net profit 224 million baht versus 146.1 million baht