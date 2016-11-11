Pernod Ricard expects stable sales in Asia in 2016-17
PARIS, May 15 French drinks group Pernod Ricard forecast stable 2016-17 sales in Asia on Monday, with its second-largest market India facing a temporary slowdown.
Nov 11 Krungthai Car Rent And Lease Pcl -
* Qtrly profit 82.4 million baht versus 59.7 million baht; qtrly total income 526.7 million baht versus 518 million baht Source text (bit.ly/2fHxX4z) Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 15 French drinks group Pernod Ricard forecast stable 2016-17 sales in Asia on Monday, with its second-largest market India facing a temporary slowdown.
* Q4 2016/2017 NET LOSS 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 302,740 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO