Pernod Ricard expects stable sales in Asia in 2016-17
PARIS, May 15 French drinks group Pernod Ricard forecast stable 2016-17 sales in Asia on Monday, with its second-largest market India facing a temporary slowdown.
Nov 11 Livestock Feed Ltd :
* Q1 turnover of 636.4 million rupees versus 581.7 million rupees year ago
* Q1 profit before taxation of 59.8 million rupees versus 51.7 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2fHo6vE Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
PARIS, May 15 French drinks group Pernod Ricard forecast stable 2016-17 sales in Asia on Monday, with its second-largest market India facing a temporary slowdown.
* Q4 2016/2017 NET LOSS 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 302,740 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO