Nov 11 Ifast Corporation Ltd

* Acquisition Of An Insurance Brokerage Firm In Hong Kong

* Entered into an agreement for sale and purchase of entire share capital of canadian financial consultants limited

* acquisition will be financed through initial public offering proceeds

* Purchase consideration for acquisition is total of hk$2.0 million

* Acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on co's eps for financial year ending 31 dec