BRIEF-India's Ducon Infratechnologies March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 209,000 rupees versus profit 1.6 million rupees year ago
Nov 11 Ifast Corporation Ltd
* Acquisition Of An Insurance Brokerage Firm In Hong Kong
* Entered into an agreement for sale and purchase of entire share capital of canadian financial consultants limited
* acquisition will be financed through initial public offering proceeds
* Purchase consideration for acquisition is total of hk$2.0 million
* Acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on co's eps for financial year ending 31 dec
* EXECUTES LICENSE AGREEMENT ON THE AMAZON PLATFORM IN USA, UK, GERMANY AND JAPAN WITH JANSON MEDIA INC.