BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 11 SRF Ltd :
* Consol Sept quarter net profit 1.19 billion rupees
* Consol sept quarter total income from operations 12.15 billion rupees
* SRF ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 1.29 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.02 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 12.42 billion rupees
* Board approved capex aggregating 1.28 billion rupees in chemicals business Source text (bit.ly/2fis4y5) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago