BRIEF-China Netcom Technology posts quarterly unaudited revenue HK$740,000
* Unaudited revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about HK$740,000, an increase of about HK$640,000
Nov 11 Hotel Properties Limited
* Disposal Of Two Plots Of Land In Indirect Subsidiaries
* deal for total consideration of thai baht 1.58 billion
* disposal not expected to have any material effect on net tangible assets per share of hpl group
* Disposal is expected to increase earnings per share of hpl group from 13.95 cents to 20.53 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net profit 224 million baht versus 146.1 million baht