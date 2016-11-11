BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 11 Reliance Power Ltd
* Sept-quarter consol net profit 2.72 billion rupees
* Sept-quarter consol net sales 20.82 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol profit was 2.81 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept-quarter last year was 2.90 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 23.30 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fiAtBu Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago