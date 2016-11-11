BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 11 Sun Tv Network Ltd
* Sept-quarter net profit 2.70 billion rupees
* Sept-quarter total income from operations 6.25 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept-quarter last year was 2.22 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 5.68 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fivJM9 Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago