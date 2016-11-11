BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 11 Mindteck (India) Ltd
* Sept-quarter net profit 21.1 million rupees versus 31.9 million rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter income from operations 225.6 million rupees versus 212.9 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2enVknN Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago