Nov 11 Intouch Holdings Pcl :

* Intouch holdings pcl - qtrly net profit 2.66 billion baht versus 3.47 billion baht

* Intouch holdings pcl - 2016 revenue from sales and rendering of services expected not growing from 2015

* Intouch holdings pcl - "AIS group expects to maintain a 100% dividend payout ratio from the operating result of 2016" Source text: (bit.ly/2fWHQAA) Further company coverage: