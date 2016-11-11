BRIEF-China Netcom Technology posts quarterly unaudited revenue HK$740,000
* Unaudited revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about HK$740,000, an increase of about HK$640,000
Nov 11 Intouch Holdings Pcl :
* Intouch holdings pcl - qtrly net profit 2.66 billion baht versus 3.47 billion baht
* Intouch holdings pcl - 2016 revenue from sales and rendering of services expected not growing from 2015
* Intouch holdings pcl - "AIS group expects to maintain a 100% dividend payout ratio from the operating result of 2016" Source text: (bit.ly/2fWHQAA) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 346,800 dinars versus 4.6 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: