BRIEF-China Netcom Technology posts quarterly unaudited revenue HK$740,000
* Unaudited revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about HK$740,000, an increase of about HK$640,000
Nov 11 Intouch Holdings PCL
* approved closure of jv between unit and kantana
* closure will not affect company's business operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unaudited revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about HK$740,000, an increase of about HK$640,000
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 346,800 dinars versus 4.6 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: