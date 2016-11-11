Nov 11 Hindustan Motors Ltd

* Hindustan Motors -re-appointed Bhikam Chand Mishra as chief financial officer of the company with effect from November 11, 2016 Source text - (Hindustan Motors Limited has informed the Exchange that subsequent to the recommendation made by Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Directors and Audit Committee of Directors at their meetings both held on November 11, 2016, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 11, 2016 has re-appointed Shri Bhikam Chand Mishra as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from November 11, 2016, within the meaning of Section 2(19) of the Companies Act, 2013, for a period of two years.)