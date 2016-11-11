BRIEF-China Netcom Technology posts quarterly unaudited revenue HK$740,000
* Unaudited revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about HK$740,000, an increase of about HK$640,000
Nov 11 Ixonos Oyj :
* Has signed agreement with value of more than 1 million euros ($1.09 million) within In-Venue offering area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unaudited revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about HK$740,000, an increase of about HK$640,000
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 346,800 dinars versus 4.6 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: