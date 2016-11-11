US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil prices jump
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.
Nov 11 Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd
* Says approved to put up a 15 MW solar power plant on EPC basis at an estimated project cost of 1 billion rupees
* Says project cost shall be funded from internal accruals / surplus generated from internal operations Source text: bit.ly/2fiwTaB Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage: