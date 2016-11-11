US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil prices jump
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.
Nov 11 Indo Borax and Chemicals Ltd
* Restarted production activity from Pithampur plant from November 10, 2016. Source text: bit.ly/2fHAImr Further company coverage:
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage: