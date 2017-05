Nov 11 Bambino Agro Industries Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 27.4 mlnrupees versus profit 20.4 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter net sales 759.1 million rupees versus 796.5 million rupees year ago

* Redesignation M. Raghuveer as chairman and MD

* Appointment of M. Kishan Rao as chairman emeritus Source text: bit.ly/2enZXhn Further company coverage: