BRIEF-China Netcom Technology posts quarterly unaudited revenue HK$740,000
* Unaudited revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about HK$740,000, an increase of about HK$640,000
Nov 11 Amalphi AG :
* Successfully places capital increase in a volume of 667,354 euros ($725,880.95) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9194 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 346,800 dinars versus 4.6 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: