BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 11 Rubfila International Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 21.2 million rupees versus profit 11.8 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter total income from operations 461.5 mln rupees versus 406.6 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fq8mOk Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago