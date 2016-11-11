Nov 11 Moil Ltd

* Moil says appointment of Nitin C Kajarekar as CFO Source text: [MOIL Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board in its meeting held on November 11, 2016 have appointed Shri Nitin P. Kajarekar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company. Shri Kajarekar is a qualified Chartered Accountant. He is presently heading the Finance Department of the Company and having more than 22 years of experience in Finance, Accounts and Taxation matters]