US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil prices jump
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.
Nov 11 Jik Industries Ltd
* To acquire the shares of Durlabh Commodities Private Limited and thereby making it wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Source text: [JIK Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 11, 2016 has decided to acquire the shares of Durlabh Commodities Private Limited and thereby making it Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company] Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage: