Nov 11 Jik Industries Ltd

* To acquire the shares of Durlabh Commodities Private Limited and thereby making it wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Source text: [JIK Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 11, 2016 has decided to acquire the shares of Durlabh Commodities Private Limited and thereby making it Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company]