Nov 11 Brookfield Asset Management Inc
* Q3 FFO per share $0.87
* Funds from operations for Q3 of 2016 was $883 million or
$0.87 per share, and was $3.2 billion on a last twelve month
basis
* Brookfield Asset Management says board declared a
quarterly dividend of us$0.13 per share
* Brookfield Asset currently raising capital for four
additional funds targeting $4.6 billion of third-party
commitments
* Quarter end funds under management, up from $1.4 billion
at end of Q3 of last year
* Brookfield Asset continue to identify further disposition
opportunities across asset classes that we expect to realize
over balance of 2016 and 2017
