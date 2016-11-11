BRIEF-China Netcom Technology posts quarterly unaudited revenue HK$740,000
* Unaudited revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about HK$740,000, an increase of about HK$640,000
Nov 11 Eurosports Global Ltd
* update on deed of indemnity in respect of spania gta technomotive s.l.
* Resolved to exercise its rights under deed of indemnity for repayment of deposit of eur 1.20 million from Goh Kim San and Goh Kim Hup
* Group has not received delivery of any ordered Gta Spano Automobiles nor refund of deposits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unaudited revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about HK$740,000, an increase of about HK$640,000
* Qtrly net profit 224 million baht versus 146.1 million baht