Nov 11 Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd

* Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd - sept quarter net profit 60.2 million rupees versus net profit of 4.5 million rupees year ago

* Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd - sept quarter interest earned 2.73 billion rupees versus 2.99 billion rupees year ago

* Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd - sept quarter provisions 281.9 million rupees versus 49.3 million rupees year ago

* Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd says sept quarter gross NPA 6.86 percent versus 7.02 percent previous quarter

* Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd - sept quarter net NPA 2.52 percent versus 3.04 percent previous quarter

* Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd says provision coverage ratio as on sep 30 is 79.24 percent