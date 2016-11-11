Nov 11 Tata Steel Ltd

* Tata Steel Ltd - sept quarter consol net loss 493.8 million rupees

* Tata Steel Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 7.95 billion rupees

* Tata Steel Ltd - sept quarter consol total income from operations 274.71 billion rupees

* Tata Steel Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 56.09 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 274.56 billion rupees