US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil prices jump
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.
Nov 11 Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd
* IIPL USA been declared as the preferred bidder for the maintenance of 4 project highways in Dallas County, Texas USA.
* Combined length of highways to be maintained is 436 miles for a period of 730 days at contract value of US$1.75 million
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees