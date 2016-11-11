BRIEF-Cyxone starts collaboration with Bachem in Switzerland
* COOPERATION AGREEMENT LASTS FOR ABOUT A YEAR AND HAS A TOTAL BUDGET OF SEK 2.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 11 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Says Committee for Medicinal Product for Human Use (CHMP) issues positive opinion recommending Suliqua (iGlarLixi) for approval in EU
* Final decision from European Commission expected in coming months
* Suliqua will be marketed by Sanofi and approval is expected to provide significant revenue to Zealand in the years to come Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* COOPERATION AGREEMENT LASTS FOR ABOUT A YEAR AND HAS A TOTAL BUDGET OF SEK 2.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO