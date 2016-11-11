Nov 11 Wilson Therapeutics AB :

* Presents updated preliminary clinical data on WTX101 at the AASLD Liver Meeting

* Says preliminary data continue to show that once-daily dosing with WTX101 reduces serum free copper and improves hepatic and neurologic status in patients with Wilson disease

* Says looks forward to reporting topline data from study later this year