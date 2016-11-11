UPDATE 3-Thermo Fisher to buy drug ingredients maker Patheon for $5.2 bln
* Patheon shares surge about 33 pct to $34.60 (Adds analyst comment; updates shares)
Nov 11 Wilson Therapeutics AB :
* Presents updated preliminary clinical data on WTX101 at the AASLD Liver Meeting
* Says preliminary data continue to show that once-daily dosing with WTX101 reduces serum free copper and improves hepatic and neurologic status in patients with Wilson disease
* Says looks forward to reporting topline data from study later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Patheon shares surge about 33 pct to $34.60 (Adds analyst comment; updates shares)
* COOPERATION AGREEMENT LASTS FOR ABOUT A YEAR AND HAS A TOTAL BUDGET OF SEK 2.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)