BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 11 Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd
* Sept quarter net loss 62.1 million rupees versus loss 23.7 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 2.65 billion rupees versus 2.82 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2eYT5n1 Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago