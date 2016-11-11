Nov 11 Net Insurance SpA :

* Says it issued the third and final tranche of Tier II - "7.00 per cent. Fixed Rate Dated Subordinated Notes due 30 September 2026"

* The value of the issued tranche amounts to 5 million euros ($5.45 million) and was subscribed by professional and institutional investors