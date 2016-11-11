Nov 11 Jet Airways (India) Ltd

* Jet Airways (India) Ltd - sept quarter net profit 1.08 billion rupees

* Jet Airways (India) Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 54.20 billion rupees

* Jet Airways (India) Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 875.9 million rupees; total income from operations was 52.58 billion rupees