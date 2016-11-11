BRIEF-China Netcom Technology posts quarterly unaudited revenue HK$740,000
* Unaudited revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about HK$740,000, an increase of about HK$640,000
Nov 11 Yaroslavl Radioworks :
* 9-month net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 572.7 million roubles ($8.73 million) versus 866.5 million roubles year ago
* 9-month revenue to RAS of 4.17 billion roubles versus 6.30 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/2g2vhTA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.6350 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 346,800 dinars versus 4.6 million dinars year ago