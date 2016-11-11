Nov 11 Kontron AG :

* Members of Supervisory Board of Kontron AG, Rainer Erlat (Chairman), Harald Joachim Joos und Martin Bertinchamp, have each individually notified by letter dated today that they resign from office with effect from end of Nov. 30, 2016

* Company plans to fill vacant seats on supervisory board by court-appointment with three new supervisory board members

* Sten Daugaard, chairman of management board, today announced that he intended to free his position for a new management of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)