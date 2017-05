Nov 11 Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione Sc :

* 9-month net profit 45 million euros ($48.95 million) versus 84 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net premiums 3.19 billion euros versus 3.74 billion euros a year ago

* Solvency II ratio at Sept. 30 of 1.75 times minimum regulatory requirements

* Revises FY 2017 guidance, sees FY 2017 net profit of 150 million euros