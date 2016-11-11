Nov 11 Capital Vc Ltd

* proposes to implement share consolidation that every five shares of value of hk$0.005 each be consolidated into one share of par value of hk$0.025 each.

* Proposes approximately hk$375.7 million before expenses by issuing 1.9 million consolidated shares

* rights issue at subscription price hk$0.20 per rights share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: