UPDATE 3-Thermo Fisher to buy drug ingredients maker Patheon for $5.2 bln
* Patheon shares surge about 33 pct to $34.60 (Adds analyst comment; updates shares)
Nov 11 United Parcel Service Inc
* UPS to expand and modernize jacksonville hub
* When completed in fall of 2019, capacity will increase by one-third to more than 80,000 packages processed per hour
* Will invest $196 million to expand its Jacksonville ground package hub Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.