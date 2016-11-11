BRIEF-Silva Capital Group Q1 net loss down at 60,378 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 60,378 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 103,713 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 11 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P revises Egypt sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative; current rating is B-
* Ratings on Egypt remain constrained by "wide fiscal deficits, high public debt, low income levels, and institutional and social fragility"
* Project that Egypt's real GDP growth will exceed 4 percent by 2019
* Increase in Egypt's inflation in near term on currency devaluation, subsidy cuts on top of interest rate hikes to weigh on domestic consumption
* Revised Egypt's outlook to reflect balance between long-standing external, fiscal vulnerabilities among other factors
* Stable outlook balances Egypt's external, fiscal vulnerabilities, against likely IMF support after government's upfront delivery on program reforms
* Says project that Egypt's real GDP growth will exceed 4 percent by 2019
* Anticipate Egypt's economic growth will start recovering in 2018-2019, fueled by domestic consumption and investments Source: bit.ly/2fDS2df
