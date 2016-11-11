Nov 11 Quabit

* 9-month revenue 25.7 million euros ($27.86 million) versus 7.7 million euros year ago

* 9-month net loss of 7.8 million euros versus loss 10.1 million euros year ago

* 9-month negative EBITDA 6.9 million euros versus negative 7.6 million euros year ago

* Under its 2015-2020 strategic plan, expects 2016 EBITDA to be negative and to generate positive EBITDA from 2017, once it has started delivering housing from projects launched in 2016