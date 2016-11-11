BRIEF-Silva Capital Group Q1 net loss down at 60,378 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 60,378 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 103,713 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 11 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Ag
* Pre-Tax profit for the third quarter of 2016 rises to 159 million euros
* Q3 adjusted pre-tax profit stable, at 42 million euros
* Due to heta gain pbb now anticipates higher pre-tax profit for 2016, between 280 million and 290 million euros - operating profit expected at around 170 million euros Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Credit card charge-off rate was 2.70 percent in April versus 3.06 percent in March