Nov 11 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Ag

* Pre-Tax profit for the third quarter of 2016 rises to 159 million euros

* Q3 adjusted pre-tax profit stable, at 42 million euros

* Due to heta gain pbb now anticipates higher pre-tax profit for 2016, between 280 million and 290 million euros - operating profit expected at around 170 million euros Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)