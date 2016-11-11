UPDATE 3-Thermo Fisher to buy drug ingredients maker Patheon for $5.2 bln
* Patheon shares surge about 33 pct to $34.60 (Adds analyst comment; updates shares)
Nov 11 Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp Ltd
* Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company announces dividend policy
* Asia Pacific Wire & Cable - on newly-adopted dividend policy, intends to pay cash dividends of at least 25 pct of net post-tax audited consolidated profits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patheon shares surge about 33 pct to $34.60 (Adds analyst comment; updates shares)
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.