WannaCry attack is well manageable for insurance sector - Munich Re
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.
Nov 11 Transocean Partners Llc
* Transocean Partners LLC announces adjournment of special meeting until November 16, 2016
* Transocean Partners LLC says special meeting will reconvene on Wednesday, November 16, 2016
* Transocean Partners LLC - special meeting was adjourned to allow for solicitation of additional votes in favor of proposal to approve proposed merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)