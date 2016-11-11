Nov 11 Transocean Partners Llc

* Transocean Partners LLC announces adjournment of special meeting until November 16, 2016

* Transocean Partners LLC says special meeting will reconvene on Wednesday, November 16, 2016

* Transocean Partners LLC - special meeting was adjourned to allow for solicitation of additional votes in favor of proposal to approve proposed merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: