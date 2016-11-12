Nov 12 Novo Nordisk
* Says Tresiba demonstrated lower day-to-day and within-day
variability in glucose-lowering effect compared with insulin
glargine u300
* Says phase 1 study showed that the day-to-day variability
was approximately four times lower with Tresiba than with
insulin glargine U300
* Says within-day variability was approximately 40 pct lower
with Tresiba, with the glucose-lowering effect being more evenly
distributed across 24 hours compared to insulin glargine U300
* Says insulin glargine U300 showed a 30 pct lower potency
assessed by the total glucose-lowering effect compared to
Tresiba
