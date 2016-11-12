Nov 12 Novo Nordisk

* Says Tresiba demonstrated lower day-to-day and within-day variability in glucose-lowering effect compared with insulin glargine u300

* Says phase 1 study showed that the day-to-day variability was approximately four times lower with Tresiba than with insulin glargine U300

* Says within-day variability was approximately 40 pct lower with Tresiba, with the glucose-lowering effect being more evenly distributed across 24 hours compared to insulin glargine U300

* Says insulin glargine U300 showed a 30 pct lower potency assessed by the total glucose-lowering effect compared to Tresiba