BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Nov 13 Cairo Development and Investment Co Sae
* Q3 consol net profit after tax EGP 69,919 versus net loss EGP 1.7 million year ago
Q3 consol revenue EGP 352,963 versus EGP 890,333 year ago
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project