Fitch Updates Global Consumer ABS Criteria - EMEA and APAC Auto RV Addendum; No Rating Impact

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria – EMEA and APAC Auto Residual Value Addendum https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898324 SYDNEY/LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated its Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - EMEA and APAC Auto Residual Value Addendum. The changes to the report will not have any rating impact on existing ABS transactions. The scope of the criteria has been expanded to include