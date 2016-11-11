Nov 11 Nikkei:

* Laox's operating profit likely plunged about 90% on the year to 500 million yen ($4.69 million)in the January-September period - Nikkei

* Laox's sales apparently fell 40 percent to around 45 billion yen in the January-September period - Nikkei

* Laox projects operating profit to drop 85 percent to 1.2 billion yen for the year ending in December - Nikkei