BRIEF-Sage International posts qtrly loss attributable HK$3.6 million versus
* Qtrly loss attributable HK$3.6 million versus loss of HK$4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 11 Nikkei:
* Laox's operating profit likely plunged about 90% on the year to 500 million yen ($4.69 million)in the January-September period - Nikkei
* Laox's sales apparently fell 40 percent to around 45 billion yen in the January-September period - Nikkei
* Laox projects operating profit to drop 85 percent to 1.2 billion yen for the year ending in December - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2fJ83gM) Further company coverage:
* Qtrly loss attributable HK$3.6 million versus loss of HK$4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net profit 102.5 million baht versus 144.1 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: