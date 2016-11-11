UPDATE 3-Thermo Fisher to buy drug ingredients maker Patheon for $5.2 bln
* Patheon shares surge about 33 pct to $34.60 (Adds analyst comment; updates shares)
Nov 11 Amgen Inc :
* European Commission approves Parsabiv (etelcalcetide) for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults on hemodialysis
* Amgen Inc- ec approved Parsabiv based on three phase 3 studies, all of which met their primary endpoints
* Amgen Inc says approval from EC grants a centralized marketing authorization with unified labeling in 28 countries that are members of EU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patheon shares surge about 33 pct to $34.60 (Adds analyst comment; updates shares)
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.