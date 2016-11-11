Nov 11 Amgen Inc :

* European Commission approves Parsabiv (etelcalcetide) for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults on hemodialysis

* Amgen Inc- ec approved Parsabiv based on three phase 3 studies, all of which met their primary endpoints

* Amgen Inc says approval from EC grants a centralized marketing authorization with unified labeling in 28 countries that are members of EU