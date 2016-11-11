BRIEF-Mega Sonic Q1 net profit increases to 151,487 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 151,487 ZLOTYS VERSUS 73,800 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 11 Nikkei:
* National Chemical Group chose Toyo Engineering as contractor for a fertilizer production complex planned for Nakhodka - Nikkei
* Toyo Engineering will design and procure materials for Ammonia and Urea plants, order could be worth some 100 billion yen - Nikkei
* Fujitsu is looking at business venture with scanner unit PFU and russian software firm Abbyy for automatically translating scanned text - Nikkei
* A formal agreement for the fertilizer production complex is expected to be inked as soon as next year - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2f0EGqs) Further company coverage:
* Qtrly loss 118.5 million baht versus loss of 55.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: