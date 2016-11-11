Nov 11 Starcore International Mines Ltd :

* Starcore International Mines - has obtained an extension on repayment of outstanding secured bonds in aggregate principal amount of CDN$4.5 million

* Bonds were to mature on Nov 12, 2016.

* Starcore international mines - bond holder agreed to extend maturity date by 6 months, with bonds continuing to be secured and bearing interest at 8 pct per annum

* Starcore International Mines - as consideration for extension of bonds, starcore will pay a prolongation fee of one percent at end of extended term.

* Starcore International Mines - bonds, together with prolongation fee, interest for additional 6 months of term, will be payable on new maturity date of May 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: